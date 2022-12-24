Publisher Sherri Darden is providing Black media coverage for Philadelphia

Sherri Darden believes encouraging Black and Brown people to aspire to do more by showing them they can. In 2017, the Philadelphia-based entrepreneur converted a community newspaper to a media platform that has a weekly radio program, the Inside Scoop; as well as three publications, ScoopUSA Media, ScoopDigital and ScoopVIZION.

What are your responsibilities and why did you select this career path?

I am a news and media owner and print, and digital news publisher. I own ScoopUSA Media, and my responsibilities include everything from writing articles, interviews to hosting a talk show. I also manage a business and am a voice for Black media and its effects and impact on the lives of Black and Brown people.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower to be?

My superpower is the mere fact I am a Black woman, who is the only female owner of a media company in the city of Philadelphia. My outlook is completely different and unexpected when compared to other owners. I have lived through many of the challenges Black women face like single parenting, missed opportunities – despite being the brightest in the room – lack of proper pay and the need to work three times harder and be three times smarter. Experience is the best teacher, and you can only understand and share the strength and abilities of Black women if you have lived through the challenges.

What skills make you unique as a Black female leader?

My staff says I am a go-getter. Go hard or go home. My unique skill is my desire to educate others and prepare future leaders. I believe in doing the work, so I understand the workload, and also can chip in and, if necessary, do what needs to be done. My background is in human resources and managerial training, and my goal is to lead by example and help others through training and work experience. Employees appreciate working with a leader who will work with them and understands the work that needs to be done.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

I would tell myself that good things do happen in life, stay the course and don’t quit. Quitting is not an option. I always seemed to have a hard road and could not understand until now, why I got no breaks. All the struggles I faced, help me each and every day. I work better with the community because I understand the struggle, I manage my business okay because I know what it’s like to rob Peter to pay Paul. I work hard because I know if I don’t work hard, I won’t succeed.

What is your greatest or most proud achievement?

I reached my five-year mark on Nov. 2, and my proudest moment was sitting back at my anniversary dinner with my staff and acknowledging that we made it.