22 most shocking entertainment moments of 2022

As if 2020 and 2021 weren’t two of the wildest years in history with the COVID-19 pandemic, social protests, and more; 2022 was not far behind. The year of 2o22 started off with a bang when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Apparently, his actions were in response to a joke Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett regarding her short haircut. The incident led to several debates on social media about who was right in the situation and more.

Over the course of 2022, we’ve had some entertaining news, devastating news and news that’s just plain bizarre, including basketball star Brittany Griner being released from a Russian prison, and even Rihanna’s baby announcement. On the contrary, we had some dark moments too such as losing Migos group member Takeoff to reckless gun violence and tWitch Boss to suicide.


All in all, here are 22 moments of 2022 that remind us of just how wild this year was. Although, we couldn’t cover every trending story, it truly shows how much can happen in just one year.

1. Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars


2. Beyonce’s album Renaissance

3. Warnock vs. Herschel Walker runoff election

4. Black Twitter reacts to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

5. Rihanna x ASAP Rocky’s baby announcement

6. Takeoff, 1/3 of Migos, dies from reckless gun violence

7. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters

8. tWitch Boss dies from suicide at the age of 40

9. Kanye loses major deals and support from antisemitic remarks

10. Nick Cannon is now a proud dad of 11 children

11. Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey break up, Harvey moves on

12. Drake and 21 Savage’s album, Her Loss

13.  Tory Lanez trial

14. Brittney Griner returns to U.S.

15. Nicki Minaj against the world

16. TJ Holmes and Amy Robach caught in affair

17. Keke Palmer’s pregnancy announcement on SNL

18. Caresha and Diddy’s relationship explained

19. Deion Sanders leaves HBCU Jackson State Tigers for PWI Colorado State Rams

20. Low vibrational plates

21. Best Man: The Final Chapter TV series

22. R. Kelly’s alleged album, I Admit It

