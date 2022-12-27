22 most shocking entertainment moments of 2022

As if 2020 and 2021 weren’t two of the wildest years in history with the COVID-19 pandemic, social protests, and more; 2022 was not far behind. The year of 2o22 started off with a bang when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Apparently, his actions were in response to a joke Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett regarding her short haircut. The incident led to several debates on social media about who was right in the situation and more.

Over the course of 2022, we’ve had some entertaining news, devastating news and news that’s just plain bizarre, including basketball star Brittany Griner being released from a Russian prison, and even Rihanna’s baby announcement. On the contrary, we had some dark moments too such as losing Migos group member Takeoff to reckless gun violence and tWitch Boss to suicide.

All in all, here are 22 moments of 2022 that remind us of just how wild this year was. Although, we couldn’t cover every trending story, it truly shows how much can happen in just one year.

1. Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars

If anyone is waking up and hasn’t seen Will Smith slap Chris Rock Here Is The unedited version pic.twitter.com/DSCMTUuNPz — BIG BOB (@FSBigBob) March 28, 2022

2. Beyonce’s album Renaissance

3. Warnock vs. Herschel Walker runoff election

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock and GOP opponent Herschel Walker will likely compete in a runoff election in December, after both seemingly fail to win at least 50% of the vote. pic.twitter.com/UCzB364e4Y — AJ+ (@ajplus) November 9, 2022

4. Black Twitter reacts to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

queen elizabeth’s death date was one of the funniest on twitter pic.twitter.com/qKnoxK4g5g — roni (@GETMEBODlED) December 23, 2022

5. Rihanna x ASAP Rocky’s baby announcement



Rihanna and A$AP Rocky rewrote the celebrity baby announcement rules. pic.twitter.com/MsfpXqoKkw — Aj3000 (@AjAtl3000) February 1, 2022

6. Takeoff, 1/3 of Migos, dies from reckless gun violence

Takeoff really left us with this masterpiece 😢♥️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/PvGAMaX7co — Shaz (@Sharon_Nesh27) December 23, 2022

7. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters

I AM THE BLACK PANTHER AND I'M HERE FOR RETRIBUTION 🔥 #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/5zO12yIXEi — matheus webdivo (@bIackpwnther) December 18, 2022

8. tWitch Boss dies from suicide at the age of 40

What a terrible loss. Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss is dead at age 40, reportedly by suicide. I am heartbroken. If you, or someone you know, is experiencing suicidal thoughts, help is available by dialing 988. pic.twitter.com/tYcRyXqXqn — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 14, 2022

9. Kanye loses major deals and support from antisemitic remarks

Kanye West's former bodyguard is dropping a film "15 Days With Kanye" that will premiere January 19th at the New York City International Film Festival in 2023 👀 pic.twitter.com/hnk7EavKa9 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 18, 2022

10. Nick Cannon is now a proud dad of 11 children

I will never forgive Nick Cannon for bringing my queen into this mess 😭 pic.twitter.com/H39jc7rF2B — Queen of Sting 🐝 (@DaQueenJBee) December 18, 2022

11. Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey break up, Harvey moves on

12. Drake and 21 Savage’s album, Her Loss

Her loss album

😂 this meme is 😝 Crazy “21 can you do some for me”

Y’all play too much dawgs

Drake and 21 savage pic.twitter.com/c1NpeMXGLK — philpatek (@imphilpatek) November 6, 2022

13. Tory Lanez trial

Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, jury finds pic.twitter.com/PlWiaa5PEr — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 23, 2022

14. Brittney Griner returns to U.S.

After nearly ten months of being wrongfully detained, she is finally home! Welcome home, @brittneygriner ❤️✌️ pic.twitter.com/X6WZFNsWdk — AirTight Movement, LLC (@ATMovementLLC) December 19, 2022

15. Nicki Minaj against the world

Reading the Nicki Minaj vs. every other female rapper drama is so entertaining — Leslie 🙂 (@theweeknd4Iife) November 23, 2022

16. TJ Holmes and Amy Robach caught in affair



Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are both hosting GMA3 today: pic.twitter.com/7ZS4wGeYDm — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 1, 2022

17. Keke Palmer’s pregnancy announcement on SNL

Keke Palmer announces she’s pregnant on SNL: pic.twitter.com/AYOVxsC8hS — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 4, 2022

18. Caresha and Diddy’s relationship explained

After Yung Miami’s tussles over the last few days with DJ Akademiks and the rest of the internet over her relationship with Diddy.. the man himself has stepped in to make it clear to y’all that Caresha is no side chick. She’s a prime special member of his harem. 😂 pic.twitter.com/EnvxappidX — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) December 13, 2022

19. Deion Sanders leaves HBCU Jackson State Tigers for PWI Colorado State Rams

20. Low vibrational plates

this lady was talking about how a plate of food during a barbecue is “ghetto” and “low vibrational” compared to hers since it has more food/unhealthy food ig 😭 let’s just say EVERYONE else prefers the low vibrational plate

pic.twitter.com/WnUlBj5v5i — kendall met cravity (@armyvity) November 25, 2022

21. Best Man: The Final Chapter TV series

The Best Man cast is back together and better than ever for their final chapter. pic.twitter.com/UhQyS3B6Ri — Peacock (@peacock) November 21, 2022

22. R. Kelly’s alleged album, I Admit It