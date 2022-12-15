2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Veloce in a class all its own with luxury and beauty

Daily commuting in a car consumes a large percentage of the day. Driving should be the best part of it. So, why not improve the commute by driving a luxurious Alfa Romeo? The 2022 Alfa Romero Stelvio Veloce AWD is eye-catching.

The distinct Italian design of the Alfa Romeo is in a class all its own with luxury and beauty, giving it a seductive and contemporary look. The Stelvio has all the trademark accents of the Alfa Romeo along with sculpted lines and accents. The front grille with its slanted LED lens makes bystanders do a double take trying to figure out what model of car it is as well starstruck by its beauty.

Sitting inside the Stelvio is just as impressive as looking at the exterior. Once behind the wheel, the reason it’s named Veloce, which means rapid in English, quickly becomes obvious. This crossover SUV is fast, with a top speed of 144 mph.

You will find some power in the 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 280 horsepower. The 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Veloce trim is a step down from the brand’s top Quadrifoglio.

If you’re looking for a sporty yet luxurious experience, with an attractive design, the 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Veloce is worth considering. The base price starts at $50,200. Add on optional features such as the Veloce AWD package, premium sound system, and dark aluminum wheels, and the pricing hovers around $59,990.