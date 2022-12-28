D.L. Hughley says Donald Trump should be charged with manslaughter

Comedian D.L. Hughley is as blunt as a policeman’s riot baton and his statements often hit just as hard.

Speaking of law and order, the Kings of Comedy alum is convinced that had Donald Trump been a Black man, he would have faced a score of federal and felony charges related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

As it stands today, Hughley said Trump should be charged with manslaughter for inciting the attempted coup d’état as the mindless mob flooded the hallowed halls of democracy after violently clashing with cops. One Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, died from injuries he suffered during the attack.

“If [Trump] isn’t indicted – an indictment doesn’t mean a conviction – but if he isn’t indicted it will speak volumes about our legal system. Stop saying out loud that nobody is above the law because clearly, they are,” Hughley barked while speaking to “TMZ” at the Los Angeles International Airport. “From espionage to f—ing sedition to tampering with elections. You name it, he’s done it. I think [Trump] should be charged with manslaughter for that cop that died even though it wasn’t [at] the event.”

The U.S. Department of Justice has yet to charge Trump with any crime. However, the January 6 Committee voted to refer Trump for possible criminal proceedings as it concluded its investigation during the week before Christmas. The recommended charges include obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to make a false statement, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and insurrection.