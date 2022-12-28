‘Dear Mama’ docuseries explores Tupac’s relationship with his mom

A trailer was released on FX for the upcoming Tupac Shakur docu-series titled “Dear Mama.” The series will highlight the relationship between the late rapper and his mother, Afeni Shakur, who was a Black Panther. “I’m most like my mom because I’m arrogant, totally arrogant,” the rapper says at the beginning of the teaser.

The rapper’s mother will be open and transparent about the hardships that came with her work in the community and raising her son. “It was my responsibility to teach Tupac how to survive his reality,” Afeni Shakur stated during the docuseries. From drug addictions to significant events in American history that affected their family, viewers can anticipate learning more about hip hop’s most obtrusive era.

“Dear Mama” is the title of Shakur’s 1995 hit song; a timeless classic still played today. In the song, the rapper addresses his appreciation for his mother despite their hardships. Shakur died due to a drive-by shooting in 1996, and his mother died 20 years later due to cardiac issues. The show is set to premiere in the spring of 2023 on Hulu-FX.