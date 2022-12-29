T.J. Holmes files for divorce after reported affair with Amy Robach

After a reported affair with “Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes is ending his marriage with his wife of 12 years.

On Dec. 28, court records obtained by news sources say that Robach filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig in New York City. The two got married in 2010 and share a nine-year-old daughter.

Holmes and Robach made headlines in November 2022 when pictures surfaced of the two holding hands and Holmes touching Robach intimately. Robach has also been in a marriage since 2010 with Andrew Shue, but they don’t have children together.

On Dec. 5, both Holmes and Robach were taken off air from “Good Morning America” after rumors of the affair came out to the public. ABC News president Kim Godwin wrote a statement obtained by E! News that said “I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News.

“It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism.”

The two have not publicly spoken about their relationship with each other.