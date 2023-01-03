Ohio man ruins New Year’s Day for Dollar Tree employee

On Jan. 1, a man was arrested in the killing a Dollar Tree employee with a machete in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

Officers received a call on New Year’s Day about a man brandishing a weapon inside the Dollar Tree. By the time the officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Keris L. Riebel dead.

Several blocks away, officers arrested 27-year-old Bethel Bekele. Investigators say Bekele entered the store, approached Riebel, and attacked her with the machete several times.

Detectives are trying to determine if there was any relationship between Riebel and Bekele, as a motive for the attack is still unknown. Bekele had no criminal record.

Bekele has been charged with one count of murder and is being held at the Wood County jail.