Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 armed robbery

A Georgia man arrested after an armed robbery in 2018 was sentenced to 20 years in the first week of January 2023.

Twenty-five-year-old Romero Lindley was arrested in June 2018 after he and three other men orchestrated a home robbery in Marietta and held a man at gunpoint.

When police responded, two of the men waiting in a car outside the home drove away, leaving Lindley and Marcellis Richardson to flee on foot. Lindley was found hiding in bushes near the home, and he and Richardson were arrested.

When Lindley was arrested in 2018, officers found a black ski mask near him that investigators confirmed contained traces of his DNA. A necklace was also found in Lindley’s pocket that belonged to the victim.

Lindley took a laptop, a Louis Vuitton travel bag, and $300 from the residence.

During the trial, a witness testified that Lindley put a gun to his forehead and took the necklace off his neck.

Lindley was found guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony, and received a 20-year sentence, including 12 years to serve in prison.