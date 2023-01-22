Beyoncé and Blue Ivy perform ‘Brown Skin Girls’ in Dubai (video)

Beloved scene-stealing daughter Blue Ivy Carter joined her pop goddess mother Beyoncé for a riveting performance in Dubai.

Queen Bey, who returned to the stage for the first time in four years, held the audience captivated during her hour-long concert to christen the brand new Atlantis The Royal Resort in the ostentatiously wealthy nation.

Midway through the concert, the wife of rap mogul Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, 41, was joined by her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy for a duet of their song “Brown Skin Girl” that the two performed previously on Beyoncé’s The Lion King companion album from 2019.

Blue Ivy came out in a dazzling red sequined outfit while her mom wore a yellow corseted dress that was topped with a feathered wings and matching backpiece.

After the song was over, Variety reported that Blue Ivy hugged her mom and walked up the stage’s steps, where she blew kisses at the crowd and struck a pose before disappearing behind the stage.

