Former Atlanta Falcons player charged in sex trafficking ring (photo)

Former NFL player Eric Johnson has been arrested with four other men and two women in suburban Atlanta in connection with alleged sex trafficking, kidnapping, and gang activities among other felonies.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr slapped Johnson and the crew with a 96-count indictment after a month-long police investigation with charges of conspiracy, trafficking women for sexual servitude, terrorism, kidnapping, aggravated assault, gang activity and racketeering.

Johnson played six seasons in the NFL from 2000-2005 for the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders), Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals.

Though the information is just reaching the media, Johnson was arrested on Feb. 8, 2023, for allegedly being one the leaders of the LOTTO (Last One to Take Over) gang who, according to the attorney general, “are alleged to have engaged in the trafficking of five female victims, including one minor, to further their criminal enterprise” in the north Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County, Georgia, according to 11 Alive.

“Throughout our state, gangs are actively engaged in human trafficking as a primary means to make money, and we are using all available resources to fight back and protect our most vulnerable,” Carr said via FOX 5 Atlanta. “By combining the strengths of our Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units, we are working to ensure that those who lead, promote and encourage this unlawful activity are vigorously pursued and held accountable for their actions. This indictment is just the latest outcome in our ongoing efforts to keep our children and our families safe as we seek to root out violent crime wherever it occurs.”

If convicted, Johnson reportedly faces life in prison.