2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy offers next-level luxury

If you are looking for a safe family vehicle with a stylish design and comfortable ride, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy is the one for you. It boasts a spacious interior and ample cargo space, making it an excellent option for families or those who prioritize practicality. With a starting MSRP of $49,500, this vehicle is next-level premium without an astronomical price tag.

The 2023 Palisade Calligraphy features a bold exterior design, a luxurious interior, advanced safety features, and a powerful 3.8-liter [V6 engine. Some notable features include Nappa leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and a panoramic sunroof. It also comes with a range of driver assistance technologies, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning. Speaking of advanced technology, the Calligraphy is also equipped with a new Remote Start Parking Assist feature that allows the driver to use the key fob as a remote control to enter and exit tight parking spots.

The Palisade is rated an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ for using the Hyundai SmartSense technology. Putting family safety first, the technology protects passengers from every angle with its Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, which scans the road ahead, detecting potential collisions with other vehicles; Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, which protects your back; Ultrasonic Rear Occupant Alert & Safe Exit Assist that senses the rear set for movement by a child or pet after you exit and lock the vehicle; and Blind-Spot Collision warning.

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy has an estimated fuel economy of 19 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway, for a combined 21 mpg. Its cost, comfort and capability would make it a great pick for any family.