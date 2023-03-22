Naomi Osaka shows off baby bump in Japan

There is a sort of poetic harmony to tennis superstar Naomi Osaka’s return to the country of her birth as she prepares to give birth to her first child.

The four-time Grand Slam winner was photographed as she roamed the streets in the city that bears her last name, Osaka, in island nation of Japan.

Osaka, 25, only used the Japan flag emoji in the cutline. She is outfitted in a custom-made jersey with her name artistically emblazoned on the back that is cut high enough for her belly to protrude over her parachute pants.

Friends, fans and colleagues quickly congratulated Osaka on her pregnancy in the IG comments section.

“Okayyy!! it’s giving Rihanna,” one fan penned.

A second fan exclaimed, “Finalllyyyyy we seeing that bellyyyyyy.”

Olympic track and field legend Allyson Felix, who got major pushback from Nike when they reduced her endorsement dollars when she had her child, lauded Osaka via a heart-eyed emoji.