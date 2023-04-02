Alicia Keys and Lil Mama embrace 14 years after viral awards show incident

After 14 years, Alicia Keys and Lil Mama embraced each other since their viral MTV Video Music Awards stage incident.

Both artists were present at an event celebrating Teyana Taylor’s role in the film A Thousand and One. The clip shows the two hugging, smiling, and sharing a few words with each other.

Everybody remembers the moments during the 2009 VMAs when Lil Mama made headlines for crashing Jay-Z’s and Keys’ performance of their single “Empire State of Mind.”

Lil Mama was watching the performance from the crowd as she began her approach toward the stage. Beyoncé, who was in the crowd, tried to stop Lil Mama from going on the stage, but her efforts failed. She then walked onto the stage, joining both Jay-Z and Keys and posed with them as the song ended.

In an interview in October 2021, Keys shared that she didn’t know that Lil Mama was on the stage.

“To this day, I truly never knew she was on the stage,” Keys said. “That’s the craziest part of the whole thing for me. I was on that stage, [Jay-Z] was in the middle, she was on the other side, and I never saw her.

A few months later, Jay-Z shared his thoughts on the incident in an interview.

“That’s our sister, we love her,” Jay-Z said. “I wouldn’t recommend people just jumping on other artists’ stages. She’s a New Yorker. She got excited. Things happen. Of course, we love her, yes, she’s forgiven.