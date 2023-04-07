XXXTentacion’s killers sentenced to lengthy terms

The rapper was killed in 2018
XXXTentacion's killers sentenced to lengthy terms
Xxxtentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, 20 (Image source: Broward County Sheriff’s Office)

The three men who were convicted of robbing and killing rapper XXXTentacion in 2018 were all sentenced to life in prison on April 6.

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome were convicted of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon. A fourth man, Robert Allen, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, has not yet been sentenced.


Because of Florida mandates, the men will not be eligible for parole or early release.

The courtroom was filled with family members from both sides. The rapper’s aunt, Penelope Jones, spoke to the three from the witness stand.


“Jahseh was loved by his family and friends all over this world,” Jones said. “You guys murdered him and left a gaping hole in each person’s heart.

“You guys showed no empathy to the family you destroyed with your evil, callous deeds. Whatever time you’re given and whichever hole you are sent, I hope it is h— and you rot there.”

The rapper was gunned down in his car on June 18, 2018, as he left RIVA Motorsports in Florida. Investigators found three men were in an SUV that cut off the rapper. Newsome and Boatwright jumped out in masks, took a bag of cash, and shot him, while Williams was the driver. Allen sat in the backseat.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x