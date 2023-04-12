Chlöe Bailey has profane response to comments about her album flopping

On of April 11, 2023, Chlöe Bailey officially kicked off a music tour at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago for her debut album, In Pieces. Since dropping the album on March 31, 2023, it was revealed that she only sold 10,000 copies. Critics pounced on that news and called the album a flop.

Despite the backlash, her first show on the tour was completely sold out.

first night of my headlining tour.. sold tf out!! thank you chicago for ALL of your love. detroit see you tomorrow 😍 it’s going downnnn pic.twitter.com/nIxmroQVk8 — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) April 12, 2023

On the first night of her tour, Bailey gracefully thanked her fans for the support, but she also set the naysayers straight with a clap back.

“Make sure y’all are supporting the m———— album. F— what the f— everybody gotta f—— say and they can kiss my Black a–,” Bailey shouted to fans.

it’s not a chloe performance if the audience doesn’t get cussed out pic.twitter.com/5xpUd11BIS — Noxeema Jackson’s Favorite Chanel Clutch (@imnotchase) April 12, 2023

Bailey is usually known for her bubbly nature, but she also has an alter ego on stage that isn’t afraid to speak her mind.

Bailey shared the inspiration for the album on Twitter just a day before the tour.

“In Pieces was about letting go and trusting myself. I’ve enjoyed every moment of it and I love everyone who listened to it. Tour starts tomorrow in Chicago and I’m so ready to perform these songs for y’all,” Bailey shared.

in pieces was about letting go & trusting myself. i’ve enjoyed every moment of it and i love everyone who listened to it. tour starts tomorrow in chicago and im so ready to perform these songs for yall ❤️‍🔥 — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) April 10, 2023

Social media users shared their thoughts on the direction Chlöe Bailey’s career is headed.

chloe unfortunately is going to be one of those stars the public has to catch up to. her album solid af, she produced and writes her own stuff, has since chloe x halle. the girl is just good. in pieces will def be in my spotify wrapped lol — 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) April 12, 2023

After seeing Chloe live, sis is def gonna win. She has passion, she’s sweet as hell (she took a group pic with us outside) & she has FANS. Like, she really has FANS that LOVE her, They were going crazy over her. The online hate is irrelevant, that’s what matters right there. — Khalil (@kbyrd2_) April 12, 2023