Chlöe Bailey has profane response to comments about her album flopping

The 1st day of her tour was sold out
Chlöe Bailey gives an intimate performance at New Yorker Festival (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
On of April 11, 2023, Chlöe Bailey officially kicked off a music tour at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago for her debut album, In Pieces. Since dropping the album on March 31, 2023, it was revealed that she only sold 10,000 copies. Critics pounced on that news and called the album a flop.

Despite the backlash, her first show on the tour was completely sold out.


On the first night of her tour, Bailey gracefully thanked her fans for the support, but she also set the naysayers straight with a clap back.

“Make sure y’all are supporting the m———— album. F— what the f— everybody gotta f—— say and they can kiss my Black a–,” Bailey shouted to fans.


Bailey is usually known for her bubbly nature, but she also has an alter ego on stage that isn’t afraid to speak her mind.

Bailey shared the inspiration for the album on Twitter just a day before the tour.

In Pieces was about letting go and trusting myself. I’ve enjoyed every moment of it and I love everyone who listened to it. Tour starts tomorrow in Chicago and I’m so ready to perform these songs for y’all,” Bailey shared.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the direction Chlöe Bailey’s career is headed.

