New music Friday: Autumn Marini, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Jean Deaux

The theme of this week in new music is remixes. Two of the biggest releases for the week are remixed singles that feature rap verses from Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat. Here are a few of notable releases for the week, as well as an introduction to a new artist.

Autumn Marini is a ball of support and positivity. At Jason White and The Sample’s Easter concert in Atlanta, Marini sported a Donda crewneck and reaffirmed her support of Ye.

“We have to stick together because most people aren’t going to [do so],” Marini told rolling out. “Being Black and sticking together is the most important part [of life] and I think some people forget about that. We have to have each other’s back.”

The R&B and soul artist teamed up with producer Jazze Pha for the 2022 single “Don’t Stop,” which features Kodak Black.

Leading off this week of remixes is Nicki Minaj, who remixed Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana.” A co-sign from Minaj is a coveted rite of passage for modern-day female rappers.

The next remix is Doja Cat on SZA’s hit “Kill Bill.” It’s Doja Cat’s first verse since she announced her next album would be hip-hop and she was taking a detour from pop music. In the verse, Doja Cat tells a story of her invading her ex’s home with his new girlfriend before making a permanent life decision.

Jorja Smith released “Try Me,” a single about taking back her power.

In the gospel realm, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore teamed up for “Paul and Silas,” which is nearly 10 and a half minutes of worship.

Saba returned with his first single since the 2022 album Few Good Things, “Back In Office.” The single is the first song released off the upcoming collaboration album for the Chicago rapper alongside legendary producer No I.D.

Fellow Chicago artist Jean Deaux released her six-song EP, HEAVY.

Pi’erre Bourne released the seven-song EP, Grails, which features the previously released single “IG,” a song his fans have waited for five years after it was leaked online.

Fivio Foreign released the single “Hot Sauce.”