Lincoln debuts 2024 Nautilus SUV, redefining luxury

Lincoln is expanding their SUV lineup with a new global debut introducing us to its 2024 Lincoln Nautilus midsized premium SUV. The vehicle provides an experience with innovative features, from the extended digital dashboard to a hands-free highway driving assist feature. The interior is described as a space for tranquility introducing enhanced 5G network capability and personalization.

“For more than a century, Lincoln has been recognized for its exquisite design and craftsmanship, and as we look ahead to the future, we reimagined the cabin experience and what the sanctuary can become for our clients,” said Dianne Craig, president at Lincoln. “The 2024 Nautilus will elevate our portfolio and offer our global clients an all-new, compelling SUV with connected experiences and features that make it just as fun to drive as it is to relax in.”

In a press release, it details the the luxurious driving capabilities like adaptive suspension and a suite of sensors that constantly monitor vehicle motion, body movement, steering, acceleration, and braking activities. The Nautilus features five standard drive modes: normal, conserve, excite, slippery and deep conditions. Each one is fully integrated so clients can effortlessly select the mode.