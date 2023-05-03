The friends of beloved Hollywood superstar Jamie Foxx urge fans to continue praying for the actor as he remains hospitalized after three weeks.

The Oscar-winning actor, producer, rapper, singer and songwriter suffered a medical emergency in early April 2023 while on the set of his much-anticipated film, Back in Action, starring Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler.

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, was the first to notify his adoring fans on April 12 that he was beset with a “medical complication.”

His condition remains a tightly guarded secret as he continues his recovery in an undisclosed Atlanta-area hospital. According to TMZ, who spoke to those close to the multi-hyphenate entertainer, Foxx’s family and friends pleaded with fans to “pray for Jamie.”

The publication also stated that Foxx will not be the host of the upcoming season of the “Beat Shazam” TV game show. Corinne Foxx, who stars alongside her dad as the DJ for the music-based program, will also be absent from this season as she reportedly remains in Atlanta to be close to her father.

Meanwhile, the studio decided to use a stunt double and body double to complete the filming of Back in Action.