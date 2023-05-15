Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne will host 2nd TV show

Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne will host a second music-based game show on Fox for the 2023-24 season.

Jamie and Corinne Foxx will launch a show called “We Are Family,” a performance program that will feature celebrities in comparison to Foxx’s first music-based series, “Beat Shazam.”

The announcement comes just days after Corinne Foxx, 29, promised an “exciting work announcement” after she clarified for her Instagram follows that her father was released from an Atlanta-area hospital and was “recuperating” at home.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the schedule for the upcoming television season has been released. The premise of the “We Are Family” show will be about A-list Hollywood celebrities and family members delivering duet performances to the audience. While they are singing, the unnamed stars will be hidden from the crowd. Game participants are charged with guessing who the celebrities are in order to win grand prizes.

Jamie and Corinne Foxx released a joint statement obtained by THR, stating: “We are thrilled to be developing ‘We Are Family’ with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of ‘Beat Shazam.’ We hope this show brings as much fun to the audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

Father Foxx will be one of the executive producers, but there is no timetable yet as to when the show will debut, giving Foxx time to complete his recuperation.

Meanwhile, prolific TV show host Nick Cannon will take over the next season of the popular “Beat Shazam,” another music-based game show that began airing in 2017. Kelly Osbourne will stand in Corinne Foxx’s place in the interim.