Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have a different way of handling finances

Gabrielle Union has sparked a debate on social media about how couples manage their finances.

In an interview with Bloomberg Originals, Union shared that she and Dwyane Wade split everything evenly in their household.

“It’s weird to say I’m head of household because in this household, we split everything 50-50,” Union said. “In the other households that each of us has to support, there’s always this gorilla on your back, that’s like ‘You better work. You want to sleep in? Then somebody might not eat.’ And it’s hard.”

Gabrielle Union says her and Dwade split their bills 50/50 and she still has anxiety about being financially secure due to all of her responsibilities which forces her to be a workaholic! “You better work b*tch, oh you want to sleep in.” pic.twitter.com/lrvhZ3Ax8Q — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) May 15, 2023

Even though the couple is living well, Union says she still feels a sense of anxiety when it comes to finances.

“I think I just have more responsibilities for my money,” Union said. “So I get nervous. ‘Oh God, that movie didn’t open, what does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?’

“I’m trying to find peace in the journey, not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset to be my engine, which is hard,” Union said.

Wade is a retired NBA legend and is also the co-owner of the Utah Jazz, so he is bringing in a hefty amount of money into the household as well. At the end of the day, whatever works for them shouldn’t be a problem, especially with them both being wealthy in their own right.