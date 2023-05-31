Florida man gives unbelievable reason for allegedly breaking into house

A Florida man is in jail for allegedly breaking into a home because he claimed that a ghost was chasing him.

Andrew George, 38, was booked into jail on two counts of burglary on May 23. The police were dispatched to a Daytona Beach home because of a shooting, but it turned out to be a burglary. Officers found a man, who was identified as George, lying on his back on the front steps of the home.

His alleged accomplice, Natasha Kachuroi, was standing over him. Police say George and Kachuroi purchased a room at a nearby Travel Inn. They were in the room for 30 minutes when they claimed they heard a window opening and thought someone was breaking into their room.

The two ran out of the room and demanded a refund from the motel. They were refunded moments later, and George and Kachuroi saw a shadow behind them. They then ran across the street in an attempt to hide from the shadow. The two claimed they ran into a 7-Eleven and asked for help, and George kept running around a parking lot because of a “ghost chasing him.”

George told officers he was scared and feared that he was still being chased, so he approached a few homes and knocked on the doors screaming for help. George allegedly grabbed a chair, smashed it through a window, and walked inside the house.

George admitted he took ecstasy, and believed that’s why God wasn’t protecting him from making bad choices.