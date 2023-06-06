WNBA power rankings: Week 1

As NBA basketball winds down and NFL training camp doesn’t begin for another month, the WNBA season is in full swing and at the center of the sports world. The reigning champion Las Vegas Aces remain the lone undefeated team in the league after gutting out two tough road wins over the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever on the road over the weekend.

Although her team is the last winless squad, Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd is on a historic scoring tear right now, averaging 28.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Loyd is shouldering Seattle’s offensive load this season after losing superstar Breanna Stewart to the New York Liberty and legendary guard Sue Bird to retirement.

The Los Angeles Sparks remain over .500 as standout forward Azurá Stevens returns to the active roster and sharpshooting guard Lexie Brown continues her breakout campaign, leading the early case for Most Improved Player.

The New York Liberty have been slightly disappointing through the first few weeks of the season as another team with high expectations entered the year. Forward Jonquel Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, is currently averaging nine points and four rebounds per game.

Here are rolling out‘s full WNBA power rankings for the week of June 5.