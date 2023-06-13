GaTa, Lil Dicky’s hype man, explains the beauty of FX’s ‘Dave’

A lot can change in nearly a decade if your name is GaTa. The hype man for Lil Dicky has been catapulted into the spotlight as a co-star of FX’s hit TV series “Dave,” where GaTa plays himself, Lil Dicky‘s hype man on the road to superstardom in hip-hop.

GaTa, whose real name is Daivonte Gardner, also has a team represented in Revolt’s “The Crew League” season five, a show that highlights rappers facing off against one another in a basketball tournament. After his game against Kevin Gates’ team, GaTa spoke to rolling out about how life has changed for him.

What was it like to get out there today and play ball?

To be honest with you, man, it’s honestly a dream to be out here. To be amongst the community out here holding it down for “The Crew League,” putting on a great performance, having fun and doing something great for the community like this [is great]. I think it’s a beautiful day, shout-out Revolt TV.

I think it’s amazing how I get to have the feeling of an NBA player for one day in State Farm Arena. We’re doing it big, man, and I hope my team brings the gold home.

How’s life been for you since Lil Dicky’s Professional Rapper Tour in 2015?

To be honest with you, bro, it’s been an amazing ride. A lot of ups and downs, a lot of highs and lows, but that’s the beauty of life right there, man. Just to be able to go through something is to be able to smile. Every day above ground is a good day, breathing is a privilege. Life’s been amazing, man. So I’m thankful for being healthy.

What is the beauty of the show?



The beauty of “Dave” is to be able to inspire others by being your true self and not holding back. Just chase your dreams at the highest level and do not take no for an answer.