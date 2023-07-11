FLO details what it was like to collaborate with Missy Elliott

FLO has experienced a lot of firsts in 2023. The R&B trio from the United Kingdom has played their first shows in the United States, received their first BET Award nominations and walked their first U.S. red carpet within the span of months.

Ahead of the 2023 BET Awards, FLO spoke to rolling out about all of the moments.

What’s your favorite hip-hop moment as the genre celebrates its 50th anniversary?

Renée Downer: I don’t know if there’s a favorite moment, but I think just the come-up and just the evolution of Black artists is amazing to see and it’s amazing to be involved in.

How was your first set of live shows in America?

Stella Quaresma: … It was amazing. The fact people showed up and loved us so much, and they were out so early. It was heartwarming.

Jorja Douglas: Exactly. I mean, she said it all, really.

What was it like working with Missy Elliott on “Fly Girl”?

Jorja Douglas: We definitely want to work with her more on an intimate level, but this was definitely a good way to get our foot in the door and be on her radar. Obviously, she gave us one of the best verses of all time. So thank you very much, Missy.

Stella Quaresma: A dream come true.

Renée Downer: She’s a boss lady. We take inspiration from that. She’s setting the standard.

What was it like when Victoria Monét surprised you all in Atlanta?

Jorja Douglas: It was really special. Renée’s such a massive fan. We love her, her songwriting skills and obviously, her artistry. For her to just walk on the stage, we were like, “Oh my God. You know who we are?”

Renée Downer: It was a dream to be acknowledged by her, but also in an environment where we’re making music, performing, she’s seen the show. It was the best surprise ever.