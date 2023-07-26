Florida man kills ex-girlfriend, her sister, himself on Facebook Live

A Florida man who was suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend and sister committed suicide on Facebook Live, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Before 6 p.m. on July 23, Tallahassee officers arrived at an apartment complex where they found Qulera Allen, a mother of three lying on a sidewalk, and Kernishion Charleston in the front yard. Both women had been shot. While officers attempted life-saving measures, both victims died on the scene. The suspect, 40-year-old Antirio Brown, drove away from the scene in a truck.

Officers later spotted the suspect’s truck on Interstate 75 and began following him into the Gainesville area of Florida. Alachua County deputies rammed his vehicle and flattened his tires on the side of the interstate to stop the vehicle.

Before police could get to his car and take him into custody, Brown went on Facebook live to announce that these were the final moments of his life.

“It’s over,” Brown said on the stream, holding a revolver in his hand, according to the local report. “It’s over. If you don’t want to see me kill myself online, I suggest you all log off … because that’s what’s going to happen.”

A witness said a little girl yelled and ran outside screaming that a man had killed her mom and aunt. One of the women’s grandfather was also on the scene to comfort her in her final moments.

Brown went by the name of Antonio Brown and he owned an auto repair business. Witnesses said it appeared Allen was moving out of the apartment complex and putting her belongings in her sister’s car. Brown had been seen coming to the complex multiple times before.

The Tallahassee Democrat also reported Brown was listed as a non-custodial parent to one of Allen’s children and she had been involved in litigation with him for child support.

If you or a loved one have experienced suicidal thoughts, please contact the crisis line at 988 or text 741-741.