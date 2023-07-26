LaKeith Stanfield surprises fans with marriage and newborn (photo)

Critically-acclaimed actor LaKeith Stanfield is known to be extremely private about his personal life.

Subsequently, fans are surprised to learn that Stanfield, who added a jolt of electricity into the blockbuster films Get Out and Judas and the Black Messiah, got married on the low low and has a recently-arrived newborn with his wife.

In an interview with People magazine, he and wife, Kasmere Trice Stanfield, explain why they kept their wedding and infant child a secret.

“There’s life before being a parent, and then there’s life being a parent. It completely changes,” said Stanfield, who has two daughters young daughters from previous relationships.

In December 2022, the couple announced on Instagram that they were engaged. But that was the last bit of info about their future plans. Next thing fans know, a wedding has taken place under the radar, and the Stanfields are now a proud, growing family.

Kasmere Stanfield said there is a reason behind their actions.

“We decided early on we wanted to protect our baby as much as we can for as long as possible,” she explained.

“Being in the public eye can be something that’s amazing,” LaKeith Stanfield followed up, “but it can also be something that is very hard on you. There needs to be things that exist that are sacred and not for consumption for everybody.”

When they were queried as to why they are now comfortable sharing aspects of their personal lives with the public, the actor who also starred in Straight Outta Compton had a simple answer:

“We want to be the ones to tell our story,” he said. “We’re bringing our family forward so we may inspire others.”