Fans are skeptical about the entertainers’ relationship statuses
DDG uploads 'Permanent Breakup' song; Bailey sisters are 'happily in love'
DDG and Halle Bailey before going to Beyoncé’s 41st birthday party in September. (Image source: Twitter – @HalleBailey)

On July 29, DDG uploaded a song on his YouTube called “Permanent Breakup.”

The song was slightly different than the songs he normally makes, and made fans question his relationship status with Halle Bailey.


Fast forward, the Bailey sisters surprised their fans by going live on Instagram from their joint page.

The majority of the conversation focused on the entertainers giving relationship advice to their fans.


Chloe and Halle told fans to email them their anonymous stories and they would read them on the live stream.

Some of the advice was in response to cheating stories, dating issues, and even problems in the bedroom.

All in all, the Bailey sisters were careful not to share the details about their relationship status until the very end.

“Don’t hate, appreciate. Yeah, because let me tell you something while y’all sitting commenting on any negative stuff, guess what we’re doing? Making a bag. This is to any trolls online. So y’all want to sit there and waste your time writing negative stuff about us, well are you making money? Open your ears. We make money, we are happily in love, and we are all good, blessed, and highly favored. On that note, goodnight everybody. Love you,” the Bailey sisters said.

Fans chimed off on social media about the shocking news of their relationship advice and updates.

