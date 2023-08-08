Megan Thee Stallion says she’ll never be the same after Tory Lanez shot her

Megan Thee Stallion is still feeling the hurt from the 2020 incident
Megan Thee Stallion says she'll never be the same after Tory Lanez shot her
Megan Thee Stallion (Photo credit: Bang Media)

As Tory Lanez’s sentencing looms, Megan Thee Stallion says that she suffered daily since the rapper shot her in July 2020. In a written statement read during Lanez’s sentencing, Megan Thee Stallion shared how her life has been impacted since the shooting.

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” Megan said. “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”


Megan said that she wanted to make her statement in person, but she couldn’t bring herself to be in a room with Lanez again.

“He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma,” Megan said. “He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul.”


The judge received over 70 letters supporting Lanez, including one from Iggy Azalea, who said that the rapper’s sentence should be “transformative, not life-destroying.”

A chaplain from Los Angeles County jail appeared in court and said that Lanez has led daily prayer groups which has eased the tension in the protective custody unit where he’s being held.

Lanez has been in custody since December 2022 after being found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles