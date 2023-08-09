Why Dr. Jackie Walters chose the medical profession

Dr. Jackie Walters knows the world of health care is bigger than her. The metro Atlanta-based OB/GYN had a dream growing up as a young person in the South of caring for people and serving the needs of those with health issues.

Now, after surviving two bouts with breast cancer, becoming the founder of the 50 Shades of Pink Foundation where she nurtures the physical and emotional needs of breast cancer patients, along with a starring role in Bravo’s “Married to Medicine,” she has embarked on another goal — to bridge the gap in health inequities.

Recently, Walters spoke to rolling out about her career as well as navigating the medical world post-pandemic.

What are you focusing on in your practice in 2023?

We see health inequities all over. I’m an OB/GYN, so maternal mortality is first, and your greatest wealth is your health.

Why did you decide to get into medicine?

I come from a small town in Mississippi. We didn’t see doctors who looked like me, so be the change you want to see.

How has life been for you as a medical professional since the president declared the pandemic to be over in April?

We feel free. No more masks. We’re still saving lives. We have now pivoted to making a difference in the lives of Black mothers. That’s my new mission is to make sure we can save the lives of our Black moms.