After receiving his 10-year sentence on Aug. 9 for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez went on Instagram two days later, releasing a statement about his innocence.

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will,” Lanez wrote.

In December 2022, Lanez — whose legal name is Daystar Peterson — was found guilty on one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

“In no way, shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something I did not do,” Lanez said. “I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.”

According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, Lanez will only serve nine of the 10 years that he was sentenced with.

“Lanez will be credited for 231 days he’s already spent in jail, and he gets 15% credit of 34 days,” Cuniff tweeted. “Herriford also is crediting his 40 days of house arrest, for a total of 305 days. He’ll request bail pending appeal, which will be heard Aug. 15.”