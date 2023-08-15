Fans irate Boosie said R. Kelly would ‘dog’ Michael Jackson in Verzuz (video)

Boosie created consternation among music fans when he audaciously spouted that disgraced singer R. Kelly would “smoke” the King of Pop away in a Verzuz battle.

During a recent Instagram live chat, the Baton Rouge rap renegade said the imprisoned Kelly would easily defeat the likes of Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder because he has written more hits than the two of these all-time great singers.

“Nobody got more hits than R. Kelly. You gon’ have to put him in a Verzus with Spotify. Hit for hit, he would smoke Michael Jackson.” Boosie said. “How many Michael Jackson songs you know and how many R. Kelly songs you know? Ain’t nobody got more hits than Kellz. Y’all don’t wanna keep it real ‘cause he in the position he in.”

In one respect, Boosie is correct. MJ did not write all the songs on his albums, though the Thriller architect did write and co-produce his biggest and most iconic hits (“Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” “Remember,” “Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough,” etc.)

“No. Nobody got more hits than R. Kelly.” Boosie added, “Stevie Wonder can’t f*** with no R. Kelly! Let’s keep it real man … I don’t give a damn what he did, who he f***ed. I know he f***ed up, but when it come to talent, we cannot take this away from R. Kelly ’cause you don’t take it away from Michael Jackson, so we ain’t gonna take it away from R. Kelly.”

Many fans attacked Boosie’s position in the comments section of The Shade Room.

“He done lost his noodle MJ is the Goat 🐐 r Kelly never sold half as much what MJ did sales speak for them self,” while a second person surmised that Boosie “is on crack.”

A third fan added: “Hit for hit??? Hands down MJ got smoke … from J5 to right before his murder Boosie you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

To be sure, there were some who agreed with Boosie’s assessment that Kelly has one of the deepest reservoirs of hit songs of anyone in the history of American music. But Boosie was not appreciative of TSR for reposting his IG live for “clicks.”

