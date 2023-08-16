Shaquira Langley is an education entrepreneur, the founder of “The Millennial Teacher Podcast,” and the owner of the apparel brand Tips for Teachers.

During her first year as a teacher, she saw the disparities in education for students and teachers. This inspired her to help close the achievement gap in the Black and Brown community.

Langley talked about her career path and how her superpower aligns with her goals.

Why did you select your career?

I didn’t select my career; I was led to it. During a college job fair, I was presented with the opportunity to teach underserved students to close the achievement gap within the Black and Brown community. That first year as a resident teacher opened my eyes to the disparities in education not only for students but teachers, as well, which led to the creation of “The Millennial Teacher Podcast” and Tips for Teachers apparel.

What do you consider your superpower to be as a Black woman?

My superpower is being a Black woman in education. I not only teach my students, but I advocate for them; I open their minds to a world that others cannot impact by educating them. Education is one of the most powerful gifts you can give someone, and for years, I’ve had the privilege to set a new generation up for success.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

Never be afraid to speak out loud. What you have to say, others may be waiting for it, learning from it, and in need of it.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

The number one reason women of color should work in leadership roles and elevate their voices, especially in education, is that we need women of color to advocate for children of color. A representative who can relate to the needs of students of color and fight for their rights is what the education system is lacking and we need more of us in higher roles to set our future leaders up for success in and outside of the classroom.

If you could thank any Black woman for her contributions to history and society, who would it be and why?

Any Black woman who stepped in and fought for teachers and students to give them the best quality education, love, and support, I thank you.

What is your greatest or proudest achievement as a successful woman in business?

My greatest achievements thus far are elevating my podcast to over 3,000 listeners who tune in to hear about the disparities in education and want to fix them. Having an apparel line that elevates teacher voices and the unfairness of their hard work with little to no pay, educating and partnering with communities, key stakeholders, news outlets, public figures, nonprofits, and more to help children in underserved communities get the help they need.