DJ Envy jumps all over Tyrese for egregious behavior in the past (video)

DJ Envy dragged Tyrese all over “The Breakfast Club” radio studio on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, for blatantly disrespecting him and his wife in the past, which permanently damaged their friendship.

“The Breakfast Club” hosts Envy and Charlamagne tha God were in the same space with Tyrese for the first time in multiple years. Both hosts of the nationally syndicated radio show had fallen out with the singer due to some of his pronouncements and actions during the nadir of his bout with severe depression several years ago that made national headlines.

“You were going through and I tried to talk,” DJ Envy began. “I’ve seen who you were and I didn’t even like who you were online. When I seen how you were talking, I said, ‘I’m going to take a step back.’ You talk to [my wife] in a disrespectful manner and I never told nobody. You could say you were on those psych meds and you could say that you weren’t. But as a man some of the things that you said, Tyrese, deserved me to box your mouth.”

DJ Envy, now revved to another gear, continued with his stream of thought. “That was the reason why I stopped talking to you and will not reach out to you anymore because I’m like I don’t want to remember my brother as that,” Envy continued. “And maybe you [were] going through problems,…[but] if I talk to your wife disrespectfully I don’t expect for you to come check on me and that’s how I felt at that time.”

The singer also had some pushback against Envy and Charlamagne, whom he felt made fun of his failed marriages on their radio show for clickbait and ratings.

“This is the part that I don’t appreciate about Envy, is when Tyrese divorce comes across y’all headline – when the captions associated to the things that come across your desk – where is that same heart and love that I extended to you, that you could extend to me instead of it just being paper pushing and…’Tyrese is on the gram again okay that’s expected’?” Tyrese posed to Envy and Charlamagne. “While every on-air personality, blog, podcast whatever they got a job to do they gonna say things for clickbait ratings this and that, but when you have certain people on the radio and you’ve developed some type of relationship with them…why is my marriage funny?…Why is my divorce just something to talk about?”

Tyrese goes on to talk about other relationships in the entertainment industry that he either temporarily or irrevocably damaged, including the one with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. He also had a famous spat with former “Fast & Furious” co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Listen to the entire interview below: