Seven-figure CEO AJ Dewberry, the business mogul, philanthropist, and author who founded Level 10 Music, marked his 30th birthday in grand style. The highly anticipated event, themed “Into the Jungle,” dazzled attendees with a mesmerizing blend of cocktails, gourmet cuisine, live entertainment, and a special cover story reveal by Pop Out Magazine.

Dewberry’s milestone celebration was held at an exquisite venue in the heart of Atlanta. It was a testament to his achievements and commitment to bringing innovation to the forefront.

The evening was graced by a curated guest list, which included industry luminaries, close friends, and family members.

The extravaganza commenced with a lively cocktail reception where guests were treated to signature drinks sponsored by Bomade Vodka and Villion Cognac.

One of the evening’s most anticipated moments was the reveal of AJ Dewberry’s new cover story by Pop Out Magazine. The cover story was filled with insights into Dewberry’s journey to success, his vision for the future, and his impact on the business world. This moment was met with applause and admiration from the attendees.

“Turning 30 is a significant milestone for me,” said AJ Dewberry. “This celebration is not just about a birthday; it’s a celebration of growth, resilience, and the incredible people who have been part of my journey. I’m deeply grateful for the support and love that surround me.”

The event concluded with a heartwarming speech by Dewberry, thanking everyone for their presence and contributions to the remarkable evening.

As the night came to a close, attendees left with memories that will undoubtedly linger for years to come.