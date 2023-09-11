Chrisean Rock gives son a biblical middle name, dedicates him to God (video)

Mercurial new mother Chrisean Rock is renowned to audiences as a volatile vixen who seems to thrive on drama and conflict. But it seems the reality TV star and budding rapper wants something different for her newborn son, Chrisean Jr.

The Baltimore native returned to her haunts to have her hometown pastor dedicate her tyke to God on his seventh day of life. She shared the sacred ceremony lead by the pastor, Dr. Michael Freeman at the Spirit of Faith Christian Center, with her five million Instagram followers.

“I love the solidarity, the white that you all are demonstrating …” Freeman told the group as they joined Chrisean and Junior on stage.

Additionally, the onlookers applauded the group as they gathered.

“Now, which one of y’all were doing all that hollering in the delivery room?” Freeman asked as he took Chrisean Malone into his arms.

“He was praising the Lord,” Chrisean Rock responded.

“Ladies and gentlemen, meet Chrisean Jesus Malone,” Freeman jokingly said to the audience. “I’m just throwing my name in there.”

Fans were ecstatic that Rock decided to dedicate her son to the Lord.

“She gave that baby back to GOD. May GOD keep this baby as well as his mother and his village in the palm of his hand,” one wrote.

A second user added: “I’m telling y’all. … God is at her door and he walking up in her life! It’s gon turn around for her!”

A third person commented that “This was the best thing she could do Gods got him now.”

Singer Queen Naija even shared a few words in support of Chrisean. “Gave me chills Thank you Jesus.”

Naija then reposted the video on her X platform.

The best thing a mother can do is dedicate her child back to God..No matter what, God got his hand on Chrisean’s life. 💙 https://t.co/3X8pAYKeTO — Queen Naija (@queennaija) September 11, 2023

Even Rock’s ex-boyfriend Blueface had to acknowledge the positivity in the dedication.