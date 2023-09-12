Octavia Toliver, co-founder of Atlanta Cigar Week alongside her partners Henry Stokes and Tony Hall, is making waves as a social influencer, cigar sommelier, and curator. Her focus is on creating unforgettable VIP experiences, especially for women.

The 7th Annual Atlanta Cigar Week recently celebrated its community with a Casino Night Awards Gala on Sept. 11, also honoring music executive Kevin Liles with the Trailblazer Award.

Toliver opens up about her experience as a woman founder in a traditionally male-dominated space.

What was your inspiration behind Atlanta Cigar Week as the co-founder?

Ultimately, Atlanta is the best cigar market in the country[,] and I don’t think [that] people recognize that. My partners and I wanted to do something that [would] put a spotlight on Atlanta and [be] able to showcase everything [it has] to offer—from cigar lounges to cigar shops, to various places that are cigar-friendly. I think we’ve done that. I’m very excited about where we started and where we’ve gone in seven years.

How does it feel to be a woman founder in a male-dominated space?

It’s funny because [when] I first started smoking cigars[,] which was 15 or 16 years ago, I genuinely wanted to learn about cigars. I wasn’t there for the men[,] and I didn’t have a reason aside from the cigars. [The environment] wasn’t the most friendly atmosphere, so I like to think [that] I added to the culture in a way that made it a lot more acceptable [and] a lot more female-friendly. At this point, it’s not about male or female; it’s just about having a good time around the culture. […] At the end of the day, women are very powerful[,] and I use my womanhood to my advantage.

What is your message to women everywhere?

Use your womanhood as power. We are very powerful beings, we are intuitive, [and] we are empathetic, and we’re able to understand what people want because that’s the motherly, nurturing side of us. Use that to your advantage. [Whether] it’s a male-dominated space like this one[,] or if it’s not, you have something to offer to the masses [that] people are waiting for. […] Find your niche, [and] find a way to not look at what someone else is doing and say, ‘Let me do the same.’ No, I’m looking at what they’re doing[,] and I’m saying, ‘Let me do something different.’ How can I change it[,] or how can I make this more into something I want to do? For me, it was that. I created something that wasn’t widely available and made it available for both women and men.