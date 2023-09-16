S&P Global market intelligence SVP shares the importance of obtaining an MBA

S&P Global provides critical intelligence to customers, financial companies, and international corporations to help improve business operations. Eric Maldonado is the senior vice president of market intelligence and global sales for S&P Global and spoke with rolling out about the National Black MBA Association, and why it’s important for people to obtain their MBAs.

Why is it important that people obtain their MBA?

It’s important that the world is changing really quickly, right? And it’s important that we get people that understand what are the trends and the dynamics that are happening in the world to help solve problems and get us to a better place, whether that’s financial risks, climate risks, you know, company risks, and ways to actually help companies move their businesses forward.

What are you doing to help ensure that students and professionals secure employment at S&P Global?

First, it’s important to be here because this is one of the premier diversity recruiting events in the country. And we want to be present in a massive way. You can see we have a big booth and lots of our associates here because we think it’s important to pull up the best and the brightest. This platform represents an opportunity to recruit folks who actually want to work for leading firms and gives us a platform to recruit and make our firm a lot more diverse.