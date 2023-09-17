Adele sparks marriage speculation with Rich Paul

Superstar songstress Adele sparked furious marriage rumors when she inferred that her longtime boyfriend Rich Paul was already her spouse during her Las Vegas residency.

“You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight,” said the multi-Grammy winner, 35, as she playfully bantered with a female audience member amid raucous laughter.

When the fan responded, “Can you try?” the songstress retorted, “No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone,” as the audience howled even more intensely.

Fans responded to the video clip en masse after it was posted on TikTok, remarking that she could make such a flippant statement on a monumental personal topic.

“Her husband??? omgg Adele Paul???,” one person commented.

“No. Stop. MOTHER IS MARRIED??” a second person added.

A third respondent asked incredulously, “Excuse me miss ma’am your whatttt??” while a fourth simply asked, “HUSBAND?!?!?!?!?!?!”

The “Set Fire to the Rain” singer and the sports agent of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James decided to go public with their budding romance during the pinnacle of the pandemic in July 2021.

The following year, Adele began sporting some expensive-looking bling on her ring finger though she told the media that the two are not engaged.

But after hearing Adele let the word “husband” casually tumble off her lips during a light moment at her concert, fans wonder how close the two are to getting married. Or if they are already married.