Tyler Perry trashed for telling Black women to get with men who earn less

Many Black women ripped the TV and movie tycoon for his advice he gave them about relationships
Tyler Perry (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Movie magnate Tyler Perry is taking incoming fire after he advised Black women to love a man who may earn less than them.

The owner of the nation’s largest movie production studio prefaced his statement on the oft-triggering topic by alerting the podcast host, “I may get into trouble for this, but I’m going to say it anyway.”


Perry, 54, explained his opinion to “Keep It Positive, Sweetie” host Chrystal Renee Hayslett — who stars in the hit drama series “Zatima” — on Black women being more accepting if their men cannot take on many the bills in the household.

“In our society right now, Black women are making a lot more money, for the most part, than Black men,” he began .”If you can find love, if that man works at whatever job and is a good man, and is good to you, and honors you, and honors the house, and honors his wife, and does what he can, that is okay.”


Perry’s perspective incited a social media storm, with the vast majority of Black women objecting vehemently and with indignation that the billionaire business baron could utter such a suggestion.

