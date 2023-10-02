Blueface sentenced in strip club shooting (video)

Blueface was sentenced in his case of shooting at an individual in the parking lot of a Las Vegas strip club in October 2022.

Blue, 26, a Los Angeles native born Johnathan Jamall Porter, was handed up to three years probation by Clark County Judge Kathleen Delaney, who accepted the deal Blueface struck with prosecutors over the summer, 8 News Now Investigators report.

During probation, Blueface is prohibited from possessing weapons and guns and cannot consume alcohol or drugs. There is to be no contact with the victim (the man he admitted to shooting at). Blueface has also been ordered to stay out of the Strip and downtown corridors, save if it is work-related.

Blue was initially arrested in November 2022 for the Oct. 8 incident in which the victim, Kentabius Traylor, said he was shot in the hand outside the Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club on Windy Road near the Las Vegas Strip at about 4:30 a.m., according to the police report obtained by KTNV.

Traylor said he recognized Blue as the shooter because he had spoken to the tall, wiry rapper inside the club earlier that night. When Blue ventured to his vehicle, Traylor admits he made a joke at Blue’s expense, saying he was “speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle,” which helped trigger the shooting.

Porter fled the scene, flagged down officers, and explained the situation, leading to Blue’s eventual arrest.

Blue was initially charged with attempted murder, gun ownership by a prohibited person, and robbery charges for taking someone’s cell phone. All the latter charges were dropped in exchange for his plea deal.

As seen in the above video, Traylor expressed disgust that Blueface only got probation instead of prison time since the episode threw the victim’s life into turmoil, according to Law & Crime.