Why King Bogus is the 1st rapper from Savannah you can’t miss

Hailing from Savannah, Georgia, rapper King Bogus brings a blend of profound lyricism and energetic beats to the art form. Through his music, Bogus not only aims to entertain but also to emphasize authenticity.

How has Atlanta influenced your musical journey?

Atlanta and hip-hop are synonymous, especially during this 20-year run. Growing up in Savannah, I was really close to it, being able to see the waves that were made throughout the world and seeing other people get in touch with our sound, [and] music and seeing what it did for them. Being an artist coming up in that environment, it’s really rewarding, and I really get to carve my own lane because I’ve been so entrenched in it. I got to do my own thing with it and still make it my own. It’s dope to be in Atlanta and be at one of the epicenters of modern hip-hop.

What message do you aim to convey through your tracks?

I want people to get inspired and be themselves, whatever that may be. You don’t have to be this one thing. I do a lot of stuff. I come from Savannah. I have good days and I have bad days. I kick it with businessmen and I kick it in the trenches. Sometimes I have a suit on and sometimes I don’t. You don’t always have to be seen with just Balenciaga, True Religion, or a [in a] suit. Do your thing and be huge. That’s what I want people to take away from my music, be you and be great at it.

What advantages come with being an independent artist?

As an indie artist, I get control. When you get to a certain level, you lose little bits of control and you lose little bits of freedom because you got to make sure this works out. They have formulas for you and stuff like that. As an indie artist, I really get to do what I want to. I get to express myself. For me, fortunately, it’s paid dividends. I feel like everyone as an indie artist who wants to do this and wants to be successful, you have to be consistent. With my independence, I get to have my own level of consistency. I can run myself ragged or I cannot; I have to deal with that, but I have the freedom, independence, and the ability to do so.