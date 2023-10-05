Fashion Week this year was a star-studded event with attendance from icons like Usher, Kelly Rowland, Issa Rae, and Zendaya. They brought their A-game in fashion, with some choosing asymmetrical outfits and others opting for more layered fabric choices.

YG, the multi-platinum recording artist from the West Coast, also graced Paris Fashion Week with his distinct style, showcasing two different outfits.

On October 1 in Paris, YG was seen at the Balenciaga show. His ensemble for the day was strikingly all-black, comprising a leather biker jacket, trendy rain boots, and sleek sunglasses.

But YG didn’t stop there. He was also present at the “Day of Victory” Casablanca show, held at the Entrance via Porte Tuileries at Les Salles du Carrousel. For this event, he donned a tropical-inspired silk peach shirt, complemented by white shorts, white leather gloves, and elegant dress shoes.