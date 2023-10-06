Cliff Vmir is a celebrity hairstylist, reality star, rapper and TikToker who is best known for his role on BET‘s “Wig Out.” He’s worked with some of the biggest personalities in the music game, including Cardi B and Joseline Hernandez.

Vmir shared four tips for installing HD lace wigs on the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards green carpet.

What are your top three hair tips as a celebrity hairstylist?

First of all, make sure you don’t cake up a whole bunch of makeup on your lace. Number two, soft baby hairs are always a go-to. Number three, [use] HD lace, and my number four [bonus tip is] buy my vendor’s list.

Which celebrity did you enjoy working with the most?

Joseline [Hernandez]; she is something else.

Here are the listed steps along with some TikToks to help you properly install your HD lace wig:

Strive for soft baby hairs and light makeup on your lace;

In this video, Vmir hosted a meet and greet to show wig lovers and beauty entrepreneurs how to properly install an HD lace wig.

Try to make HD lace wigs your go-to;

This video shares a close-up of an HD wig brand that Vmir enjoys wearing. According to the hairstylist, Keswigs are some of the best in the game.

Shop Cliff Vmir’s vendor list;

In this video, Vmir shows fans how they can achieve this HD lace wig look by shopping from the vendor’s list. The list provides all the necessary products for the best results.