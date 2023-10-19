Tennis star Naomi Osaka seems to take split step with rapper Cordae

With an apparent split just months after they welcomed their newborn into the world, it may be game, set and match between tennis superstar Naomi Osaka and her rapper boyfriend Cordae.

The entertainment power couple, who are the parents to a three-month-old infant, Shai, are sparking breakup rumors with their recent actions and social media posts.

Perhaps embroiled in a heightened state of emotions, Osaka posted a cryptic message on X on Oct. 17, one day after she celebrated her birthday, saying: “I just want someone that will watch the sunset with me.”

Osaka, 26, later deleted that message, according to the social media platform.

Before that, on Sept. 27, Osaka posted this note that had fans looking sideways for clues:

The art of loving yourself — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) September 27, 2023

People magazine also took note that Osaka unfollowed the “Doomsday” rapper on Tuesday. Cordae, in turn, also unfollowed Osaka. Moreover, Osaka scrubbed her Instagram of any mention or photos of the boyfriend she’d been dating for the past four years.

Also, the four-time tennis grand slam winner posted a photo carousel on her IG account showing her celebrating her birthday alone.

Page Six reports that Osaka liked a tweet in late September about “walking away from those that didn’t value you.”

Their courtship, if it has ended, nevertheless has resulted in a beautiful tyke. Osaka explained at the 2023 US Open in August why she and Cordae, 26, chose the name Shai.

“Shai means God’s gift. I wanted [my daughter] to feel like she was a gift to me and her dad,” she told ESPN.

Osaka, who posted her recent practice sessions on IG, vows to return to tennis in time for the first Grand Slam tournament of the year at the Australian Open in Melbourne in January 2024.