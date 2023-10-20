Wells Fargo appoints 2 key Black leaders

Darlene Goins, Executive Vice President Head of Diverse Customer Segments Consumer, Small & Business Banking

Darlene Goins is executive vice president and head of Diverse Customer Segments for Consumer, Small & Business Banking (CSBB) at Wells Fargo. Darlene leads strategy for CSBB diverse customer segments, leveraging customer feedback, data, analytics, and insights to understand and meet the needs of diverse customers. Darlene also leads Banking Inclusion initiative (BII), building out programs that support and track the progress of the initiative while driving results. BII is Wells Fargo’s commitment to help more people who are unbanked gain access to affordable, mainstream bank accounts, with a focus on removing barriers to financial inclusion for Black, Hispanic and Native American households.

Previously, Darlene served as head of Financial Health Philanthropy for the Wells Fargo Foundation, responsible for investing Wells Fargo’s resources in national nonprofit programs that open pathways to economic advancement for underserved communities. She led strategic initiatives in collaboration with nonprofits designed to increase financial inclusion, reduce debt, drive savings and wealth-building, and transform systems.

Darlene joined Wells Fargo in 2016 as head of Hands on Banking®, the company’s award-winning financial education and capability program that has benefitted more than 12 million youth, adults, seniors, military and entrepreneurs. Earlier, Darlene was a scores executive at FICO, where she led FICO® Score Open Access, a consumer credit score program that earned accolades from the Obama administration, regulators, and consumer advocacy groups.

A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and active community leader, Darlene is based in San Francisco and currently serves on the boards of national nonprofits, Prosperity Now and the BAI and serves on the Marin County Priority Setting Committee. She is the immediate past vice chair of the American Bankers Association Foundation and immediate past treasurer of the San Francisco Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Darlene received the 2023 Madam C.J. Walker Legacy Award from the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Bay Area Chapter, was named Diversity Woman Magazine’s Class of 2023: Elite 100 Black Women Leaders in Corporate America, and in 2022, one of San Francisco Business Times Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business. She earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in Engineering-Economic Systems (now the Department of Management Science) from Stanford University.

Ronald Tate Jr., Head of Supplier Diversity and Supply Chain Sustainability

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) yesterday announced that Ronald Tate Jr. has been named head of supplier diversity and supply chain sustainability for the company. Tate joined Wells Fargo last month and will report to Barb Kubicki-Hicks, chief procurement officer.

In this role, Tate leads a team of supplier diversity professionals to build relationships within the communities Wells Fargo serves through the development, inclusion, and utilization of certified minority, women, LGBTQ, veteran, disability-owned, and small business enterprises. Tate will implement an integrated approach with strategic sourcing, procurement, and the company’s lines of business to generate increased opportunities for certified diverse suppliers, working closely with the Diverse Segments, Representation and Inclusion team.

“Our work in Supplier Diversity and Supply Chain Sustainability continues to be very important to us,” said Kubicki-Hicks. “Ron’s depth of professional experience and community involvement will help us and our suppliers fulfil our supply chain needs.”

Tate brings a wealth of experience, joining Wells Fargo from Honeywell International where he led Strategic Sourcing for Global Real Estate & Facilities. He managed a team responsible for Sourcing and Supplier Management functions supporting Honeywell operations in 70 countries. His career includes Supply Chain leadership roles at multinational corporations including Bank of America, AIG, Delta Air Lines and Procter & Gamble. He is passionate about Supplier Development and has led the implementation of several highly effective Supplier Diversity and Supply Chain Sustainability Programs in the Banking Industry.

For more than 30 years, Wells Fargo’s supplier diversity program has served as a key part of the company’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I). Wells Fargo works to establish relationships with diverse suppliers who better reflect the customers and communities it serves.