The R&B group LSG, which included Gerald Levert, Keith Sweat and Johnny Gill, gave fans a hit single with “My Body” in 1997. Apparently, it wasn’t always supposed to be LSG, and R. Kelly was supposed to be an original member.

In an interview with “VladTV,” Gill explained why Kelly didn’t end up in the group.

“… Gerald had talked to me and he was like, ‘Man, Keith wants to do a group thing,’ ” Gill said. “… Originally, it was supposed to be Keith, Gerald and R. Kelly and some kind of way, Rob pulled out of it from what I was told.”

That’s when Gill was asked to join the group, which he said Levert had suggested that he originally be a part of the trio. At first, there were questions about whether the group should form.

“At that time, Keith was on fire and he said Sylvia Rhone was telling him, ‘What the h— are you doing? Why are you doing [this]? It doesn’t make any sense. I wouldn’t do that if I was you,’ ” Gill said. “And he was like ‘ain’t nobody telling me what to do. If I want to do it, I’m going to do it.’ So, he did.”