The boyfriend of former NFL player Earl Thomas’ ex-wife was arrested for stealing his identity in an alleged $1.9 million scam.

It was reported on Nov. 7 that 38-year-old Kevin Thompson was arrested by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in June 2023. Thompson is in a relationship with Thomas’ ex-wife, Nina Thomas.

Thompson was charged with identity theft, forgery, money laundering, credit card fraud, computer fraud, and bank fraud after being accused of cashing the former NFL player’s checks, transferring car ownership for several vehicles, and stealing from his bank account.

The boyfriend allegedly used a forged driver’s license that had his photo and Earl’s information to make a fake bank account and transfer auto titles, which included one for a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV. He drove the car to the bank the day he was arrested.

Earl Thomas’ credit union in Texas detected suspicious activity in June and notified authorities that it wasn’t him who opened the account with the bank.

After Thompson was released, he was arrested a second time when he tried to retrieve the Rolls-Royce driving a different vehicle that had been reported stolen in Atlanta.