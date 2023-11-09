Montgomery riverboat captain charged with assault despite being attacked

The Montgomery riverboat captain who was famously jumped by a group of White men and a woman in Alabama is now being charged with assault.

Damien Pickett, the Black co-captain of the Harriott II who defended himself in the infamous brawl on the Montgomery Riverfront on Aug. 5, 2023, has been charged with third-degree assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 21, according to CNN.

Yes to this note. The dock captain attacked by shirtless thugs at a Montgomery riverfront dock is #DamienPickett, and he was just doing his job. Thanks, Dennis, for the reminder.#HeHasAName #RiverboatAttack #DontStartNoneWontBeNone

# pic.twitter.com/ckmGomNg59 — Rochelle Riley (@rochelleriley) August 12, 2023

The assault charge was filed by one of the White men who had already been charged with initiating the brawl. Zachery “Chase” Shipman complained to authorities he was only defending himself and did not want to fight Pickett.

The violent episode popped off when the Harriott II crew could not convince the occupants of the pontoon boat, including Shipman, to move from their spot so that the Harriott II could dock and let the riders off.

Pickett was captured in the viral video being attacked by a group of White folks once he tried to physically move the boat. Soon after that, a group of Black individuals stormed onto the scene and physically defended Pickett with a barrage of punches, kicks, and by throwing some of the White people into the river.

Mary Todd and Richard Roberts, two of the original White defendants, pleaded guilty. Two others — Shipman and Allen Todd — are scheduled to face trial in the coming weeks.

Reggie Ray, the Black man who was caught on video smashing a white folding chair over the head of a White woman, is also going to trial for assault.