The thing that has been most consistent about rapper and singer Coi Leray and her father Benzino is that they have been routinely volatile.

Their latest interfamilial strife emanates from Leray’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast where she insinuated he is “envious” of her notoriety and success, which incited rage in her temperamental father.

“How tf can be envious towards someone I RAISED, NUTURED, PROVIDED FOR, INFLUENCED, AND LOVE VERY DEARLY???” Benzino said in response on Instagram. “In my 40 years in hip hop I’ve never ever seen an artist DOG their parents out the way Coi does and it’s embarrassing and sad.”

The mercurial daughter and father have traded stinging barbs in the public sphere, but now Leray wants it to be the last time. She took to her Instagram story to vow she will never utter his name publicly again. And while she has come to the realization that he may never want to speak to her again, Leray wants Benzino to keep the family’s dirty laundry off of cyberspace. Too often, she says, Benzino has aired out their problems for public consumption.

“We don’t got to have a relationship but I’m still your kid, it is what it is. So, just respect the fact that what you’re doing is not cool,” she said.

“I wish that he would just respect that – again, the interview [with Angie Martinez] was done in June. I haven’t said anything since but, respectfully, I wish that we could just keep everything offline moving forward,” Leray added.

She also wishes that Benzino, 58, whose real name is Raymond Leon Scott, would stop using her name as a way to try to get respect for his craft and career.

“Instead of you congratulating me and [being] happy for me, you want to go online and try and use me to prove yourself to these people in this industry on why you didn’t get the respect or whatever is it that you deserve,” Leray said. “I don’t want to be your clout kid. I rather us, again, just hit me offline.”