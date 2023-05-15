Coi Leray partners with WNBA on campaign for new season

The WNBA season has returned, and with it comes a campaign to kick off the new season. For the league’s 27th season, the theme is “More Than Game.” The new slogan is used in a commercial featuring Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson and narration from rap star Coi Leray.The spot plays the instrumental from Leray’s single “Players.”

Highlights of athletes across the league flash during the commercial. It features Brittney Griner, Natasha Cloud, Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, Nneka Ogwumike, Arike Ogunbowale, Jewell Loyd, Aerial Powers and Diana Taurasi.

Putting Wilson as the focus of the spot is the league’s way of cementing her as the face of the brand. The 6-foot-5 star is charismatic and personable with a game that has allowed her to be on the face of Ruffles as well a few Nike colorway sneakers. Last season, Wilson led the Aces to the franchise’s first championship. She went viral for her passionate celebration in the postgame press conference demanding Las Vegas fans show up with a couple of shots already in their system. During the playoffs, she challenged the city to show up to their postseason games, including Floyd Mayweather.

After a preseason game, Wilson brought a baby to the podium and wrestled with it before admitting babies are strong.